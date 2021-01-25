Sidharth Shukla visits the Bigg Boss 14 house once again, leaves everyone stunned

Sidharth Shukla, who started off on Bigg Boss 14 with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a toofani senior, will be seen re-entering the house once again. While theirs was a 17-day stint, this is not the first time that the contestant who has made an exit from the house has come back. However, Sidharth Shukla will only be visiting to get his juniors back on track and will ensure that he sorts most of the problems.

In a recent promo, Sidharth Shukla is seen making an entry in the house as everyone hoots for their favourite senior while Devoleena Bhattacharjee was shocked. For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee did not share a good rapport with Sidharth Shukla while their stay in Bigg Boss 14. A fan had asked Rahul Vaidya a question and Sidharth Shukla was seen cross questioning him about it. When Sidharth asked him, “Tune kaunse teer maara jo tu Abhinav ko question kar raha hai?” to which, Rahul replied, “Maine kaunsa teer maara yeh main kaise bata sakta hoon?”

Sidharth Shukla, being the witty one, replied, “Jab tu khud nahi jaanta toh tu Abhinav ko kaise bol sakta hai?”

How excited are you to see Sidharth Shukla on the show once again?

