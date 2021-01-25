Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan is all about the glam in a black gown

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is continuing her work commitments during her second pregnancy. She has been shooting for her talk show What Women Want and even completing her brand commitments.

Recently, the actress shot for a campaign and even share a behind the scenes video. In the Instagram Reel, she looks all decked up in a black gown with a slit, side-parted hair, and glam makeup. "If I ever let my head down… It'll be to admire my heels," he captioned the video.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring alongside Aamir Khan, the film is set for Christmas 2021 release.

