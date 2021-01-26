Kareena Kapoor Khan takes maternity athleisure a notch higher

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of fashion when it comes to setting new trends. The actress has been raising the bar high for maternity fashion for expecting mothers and being the face of popular athleisure brand Puma, she has been the obvious choice to endorse the new collection. Looking as gorgeous as ever, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed in multiple athleisure outfits from the new collection and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Basking in the pregnancy glow, Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her baby bump in the photoshoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing and performing Yoga in the video that she posted with the caption, “STYLE GAME – NEVER BASIC. Catch me in the latest styles from @pumaindia #PUMAxKareena”. Take a look at it right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to deliver the baby in February and has moved to a new apartment to make ample amount of space for the new member of the Kapoor Khan clan.

