Nehha Pendse makes an entry on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain leaves everyone love-struck

Nehha Pendse has recently confirmed that she will be replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Bhabhi. Saumya Tandon’s exit back in August 2020 left the fans a little disappointed but, after months of wait, Nehha Pendse has stepped into the role and according to her co-star Aasif Sheikh, there’s no better choice for the role of Anita Bhabhi than her.
Take a look at the promo here.
A post shared by Nehha Pendse (@nehhapendse)
Also Read: From The Sets: Nehha Pendse begins shooting for her part in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply