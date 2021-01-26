Nehha Pendse makes an entry on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain leaves everyone love-struck

Nehha Pendse has recently confirmed that she will be replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain as Anita Bhabhi. Saumya Tandon’s exit back in August 2020 left the fans a little disappointed but, after months of wait, Nehha Pendse has stepped into the role and according to her co-star Aasif Sheikh, there’s no better choice for the role of Anita Bhabhi than her.

In the new promo, Nehha finally makes an entry and it has surely left the fans awe-struck of her new look. Dressed in a maroon saree, Nehha Pendse has already started making her place in the viewers’ hearts. She posted the new promo with the caption, “Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai ❤️ Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever .. Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride ❤️”

Take a look at the promo here.

