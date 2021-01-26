Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan stuns in gorgeous traditional ensembles for the wedding festivities

The new sensation of B-town is Anjini Dhawan, who is daughter of Varun Dhawan’s cousin Siddharth Dhawan and granddaughter of Anil Dhawan. As Varun Dhawan’s wedding, with Natasha Dalal is the talk of the town, more photos from the wedding is surfacing online. His niece Anjini is already breaking the Internet with her aesthetic looks.

For the festivities, Anjini Dhawan wore first elegant look where she wore lehenga in pastel colour with the hues of golden embellishments which is clearly making their presence known with sparkling styling of Khyati Busa. The gorgeous look is designed by Shantanu and Nikhil and the Curio Cottage jewellery is gracing the whole look!

Now, for her second loo, she wore a Cerulean blue net lehenga, which gave Anjini a quite gorgeous and the vibrant vibes. Just love how her patterned floral embroidery is enhancing the look. She kept her look natural and applied a dash of warm pink lipstick and of course a bit highlighter! Her beautiful jewellery is from Tyaani Fine Jewellery!

