Vidyut Jammwal gears up for action packed Sanak in new posters

Sunshine Pictures, helmed by Vipul Shah, has treated the audiences with some interesting line up. This time, in collaboration with Zee Studios, his production is all set to bring out the emotional journey with action packed sequences, Sanak. The poster of the film is out now. Vidyut Jammwal is the central character and is pairing with Vipul for the fifth time in his career.

The posters is very intriguing and looks set to sweep the audience of their feet. The teaser poster has made rounds on social media and the audiences can't keep calm. The teaser poster released by the makers looks intriguing, showing an isolated hospital bed with blood stains all over it and a gun, mysterious in all its ways. The poster has really got the audiences to think of the thrill and twists that will follow.

Vidyut shares, "I believe that every human being has a Sanki side to them. I'm collaborating with Vipul Shah for the fifth time with great excitement. Sanak captures a common man's emotional journey. I'm grateful for my fans who enjoyed Khuda Haafiz. It makes me really hopeful and excited that Sanak too will receive lots of love and affection from the audience."

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra who is making her bollywood debut feature in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures, Sanak is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Verma.

