Nick Jonas feels that Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the finest actresses at present in Bollywood and Hollywood. With her autobiography releasing in a few days, Priyanka has been multi-tasking and managing multiple projects at the same time. From shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You to promoting The White Tiger, she has been managing multiple things with extreme ease.

Speaking of her husband Nick Jonas, she praised him for doing everything so perfectly. The actress and the singer are smitten by each other and they happen to be the cutest couple around. With The White Tiger receiving hard-hitting reviews, there are talks about it being nominated for the Oscars. Nick Jonas, stands by her and told Priyanka Chopra Jonas that she might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar Award.

If that isn’t the sweetest thing you have read, we’re not sure what is!

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ in-laws are all praises for her performance in The White Tiger

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results