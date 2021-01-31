Alia Bhatt makes a statement in classic baggy denims and white combination while carrying expensive Gucci Tote bag worth Rs. 1.96 lakhs

Alia Bhatt has never failed to impress the audience with her sheer brilliance on screen. She was recently spotted at the airport and she looked fresh as a daisy.

Dressed in a white tank top and she topped it with a white cropped jacket. She paired it with wide leg blue denims. She kept her hair sleek and neat in a low pony tail and accessorized her look with gold hoops and a watch. She carried a Gucci Rajah tote, which has two metallic straps and a vintage, brooch-like rhinestone roaring tiger attached to a web band. It is worth $2,690 (Rs. 1,96,659.31). She completed her look with black shoes and shades.

You can pick this outfit for your next outing and you'll nail your next airport look. Style a basic top with mom or wide leg jeans and top it off with a cropped jacket to elevate your look.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on Husain Zaidi's popular book 'Mafia Queens'. She has her multi starrer big released lined up next Brahmastra directed by her close pal Ayaan Mukherjee, starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

She has also been tirelessly working on her next big project RRR helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, also starring South Superstar Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

