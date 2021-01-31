5 popular fashion trends that Bollywood celebrities are taking forward in 2021

Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand! Actresses have been trendsetters. Bollywood has a significant influence on the lives of Indians. This past year and in 2019, we saw many trends come to life that will be carried forward in 2021 as well.

Let’s take a look at the famous Bollywood fashion trends.

SEQUIN SAREES:

While most of the 2020 went in the quarantine, during the months when the stars were busy during promotions and making event appearances, sequin sarees took over. Actress including Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon and many others were seen at the starry parties and festive seasonal shoots. In addition, the designers Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee are swearing by this theme.

POPPY NEON

Whether it was Deepika Padukone's voluminous Giambattista Valli tulle at Cannes 2019 red carpet or Kareena Kapoor Khan's Retrofête skirt, acid green was spotted everywhere. It wasn't the only shade of green to take over Bollywood. The yellow variant of the colour, the iridescent lime, was the absolute choice of the millennial stars. Ananya Panday wore neon head-to-toe on two separate occasions—a ruche mini dress and a cropped pantsuit, both by Oh Polly. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, included it in a street wear inspired look with a Wesley Harriott cut-out sweater. Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and more stars opted for neon looks as it was one of the hottest trends in the season!

STATEMENT SLEEVES



When it came to adding a wow factor to their OOTDs, the best-dressed celebs discovered the strength of the poofy sleeves. From puffy shoulders to exaggerated peasant sleeves, this year's volume was certainly up. Though Anushka Sharma favoured the trend in a party-ready mini dress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja channelled old-world charm with mutton sleeves on her couture dress. But take Malaika Arora's cues for full effect. Her sparkling dress came with structured cloud-shaped sleeves like you've never seen before.

POWERDRESSING

Although power dressing is never going to be out of style, the classic pantsuits have seen some upgrade. Our absolute favourites include Kareena Kapoor Khan's one-size-fits-all Nikhil Thampi set and Anushka Sharma's high-size Parisian label Dice Kayek, with structured shoulders of strength. Flared trousers, cropped blazers and three-piece sets were all spotted in a monochrome palette, but Alia Bhatt preferred to wear the pattern in eye-catching graphic prints—like her graffiti-inspired Moschino pantsuit and the floral Prabal Gurung number, which was decorated with bold blossoms.

TIE DYE PRINTS

The days of the hippie vibes returned again and with them, the tie-dye prints. With t-shirts, sweatshirts or dresses, the breezy print was found to be a staple, particularly in the costumes worn by celebrities.Let's take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's easy-going look, which includes a faded tie-and-dye tee paired with white jeans, an uber-cool trick to keep your t-shirt in the limelight. For a more vivid appeal, opt for a high-octane top like Ananya Panday, reeling in intriguing silhouettes and necklines which was a sleek leap. Or Katrina Kaif’s comfy bodycon dress.

