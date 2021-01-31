Sana Khan heartbroken over negative videos of her past life; says don’t put anyone in depression with ruthless comments

In October 2020, actress Sana Khan announced her permanent exit from showbiz lifestyle in order to serve humanity and follow the path of religion. She deleted most of her fashionable pictures and videos from her social media handles.

However, Sana recently came across negative videos being made which highlight her past life that she has long left behind. Expressing her views on the same, Sana said in an Instagram post, "Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past and talking absolutely rubbish about it. Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realise about it when the person has done tauba?? I am so heartbroken right now."

She also wrote, "I don’t wanna name the person coz I don’t wanna do what he has done to me but this is so evil. If you can’t support someone n be nice be quiet. Don’t put anyone in depression with such ruthless n hard comment making the person feel guilty about their past all over again. Sometimes u repent n move on but there are some like me who at times think I wish I could go back in time n change few things. Please be nice n let people change with time (sic)."

