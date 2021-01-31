Sana Khan heartbroken over negative videos of her past life; says don’t put anyone in depression with ruthless comments

In October 2020, actress Sana Khan announced her permanent exit from showbiz lifestyle in order to serve humanity and follow the path of religion. She deleted most of her fashionable pictures and videos from her social media handles.
However, Sana recently came across negative videos being made which highlight her past life that she has long left behind. Expressing her views on the same, Sana said in an Instagram post, "Some people are making such negative videos on me from so long but I have been patient. But now one person made a video highlighting my past and talking absolutely rubbish about it. Don't you know it's a sin to make that person realise about it when the person has done tauba?? I am so heartbroken right now."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)
ALSO READ: Sana Khan looks ethereal donning a floral braid post her nikah with Mufti Anas
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply