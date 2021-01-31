Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a love story directed by Karan Johar

After the super hit film Gully Boy, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to pair up once again. The duo have reportedly got on board for a love story by Dharma Productions. The film will be directed by Karan Johar himself.

Karan Johar last directed the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While he has directed segments in Netflix original Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, this will be his next big screen directorial.

What makes it even more exciting is that this is the first time that Ranveer Singh will be directed by Karan Johar. For Alia, it will be a reunion, as Karan had directed her debut film Student of The Year which was released in 2012. Details regarding the film are currently under wrap.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were all set to share screen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht which was announced a while ago. However, the film seems to have been put on hold. Takht is a multi-starrer with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor headlining the cast.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Deepika Padukone is experimental, Alia Bhatt’s style is mature”- fashion designer Shehla Khan on personal styles of Bollywood celebrities

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results