Dharmendra reveals how he spent his first pay cheque on the sets of Indian Idol 12

Sony Entertainment Television’s most prolific show Indian Idol Season 12 can turn a commoner into a nation’s voice and they are keeping this momentum and continuing the legacy in achieving a remarkable growth and fan base around the globe. This weekend we will witness a surge in laughter and lots of banter when Dharmendra and Asha Parekh will grace the sets to boost the confidence of the contestants.

Post the terrific performance of Anushka and Anjali on the highly praised duet songs ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and ‘Apki Nazron Ne Samjha’. The judges lauded the contestants’ efforts on singing in which Neha Kakkar said, “You both have an exceptional talent and terrific voice with great confidence, and after listening to this song, I must tell you guys that you guys have a bright future knocking at your doorsteps.”

During a candid conversation with the host Aditya and Dharmendra in which he (Aditya) asked him, "How was the first shot of your life for a film and what you did from the first pay cheque you received?" To which, Dharmendra said, “I feel blessed to be a part of this Industry which had given me immense respect for my efforts. During my first shot, I was very nervous that what will be the reactions of my director but, apparently he didn’t give any feedback to me, rather, he got me a tiffin box with yummy food… Actually, I got very uncomfortable that the director didn’t give me feedback but in the end, I was happy as I got some good time to spend with him.

He further adds, “When I got my first cheque, the first thing which I did was went into the shop and purchased a bottle to drink.”

