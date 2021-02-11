Kylie Jenner is obsessed with bodycon dresses and her Instagram is a proof of it

Kylie Jenner has often set tongues wagging for her nonchalant attitude on their reality TV show- Keeping up with the Kardashians alongside her family to her becoming one of the biggest makeup moguls in the industry. It is a rollercoaster journey for the youngest Jenner. She is the youngest billionaire at the age of 23. She also has a three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott. Her daughter is also an Instagram sensation following the footsteps of mommy.

Coming back to Kylie's style, it's a mix of glam, extra glam and a whole lot of luxury. She loves herself come tight fitted, body hugging numbers. Here are few times that she has clearly been obsessed with bodycon, form-fitting outfits.

Kylie looks like a million bucks in the yellow bodycon number. It hugs her body in the right places and accentuates her curves. She styled it with a pair of strappy heels. Her red hair look stole the show and we can't help but feel envious of her hourglass figure in that snatch dress!

Kylie looks stunning in this brown number with fresh makeup and sleek hair. She pulled off this brown, tight fitted number with all the glam in the world. The dress added the right amount of volume to her already voluminous figure. She kept the styling minimal with clear PVC heels and dainty diamond studs.

Kylie looks nothing short of royalty in this bejewelled number from Balmain designed by their creative director, Oliver Rousteing. She chose this as her birthday! She styled the embellished piece with diamond earrings and the cut in the middle, makes the dress look the right amount of sexy.

Kylie channeled her inner diva in this body hugging Chanel number with a collared neckline and plunging neckline. She kept her hair in messy waves and styled it with a pair of vintage pink sunglasses. The chunky bracelets and chain stacking added the much needed shine to the otherwise muted down look. The highlight of the outfit was the neon green box Chanel crossbody bag. Kylie looked like she is right out of 80s magazine channeling her inner diva.

Kylie looked fiery hot in the red ensemble looking like the perfect present during Christmas! Opting for full glam makeup with minimal accessories, she let the dress to do all the talking!

