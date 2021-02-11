Varun Dhawan flaunts his chiseled abs with an intense expression as he poses shirtless

Varun Dhawan happens to be a heartthrob with his charming smile and adorable antics. The actor who debuted in Student Of The Year, recently broke a lot of hearts after tying the knot to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Despite the heartbreak, his fans were ecstatic to see him happy. It looks like Varun Dhawan is back to work after his much-needed break and has wooed the fans yet again with his chiseled body.

Sharing a couple of shirtless pictures for an athleisure brand, Varun Dhawan has set the internet on fire with his rugged look. Posing by a windowpane, Varun Dhawan’s shirtless avatar is surely going to make your day much, much better. Since his debut, Varun Dhawan had always been a fitness freak and has managed to up his fitness game with time and how! Knowing full well how big a fan he is of boxing and UFC, Varun captioned the picture as, “Never back down ????”. Take a look at it, right here.

If these pictures don’t make your day better, we don’t know what will!

