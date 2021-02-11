Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar open up about their journeys of becoming engineers to actors

Before making it big on-screen, Tollywood actors Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao are known to have found their passion for acting while perusing their engineering degree in computer science. The talented actors have certainly come a long way and are now all set to mark their debut in the Hindi television industry with Star Plus’ upcoming show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The two will soon be seen essaying lead roles on the small screen as Pallavi Deshmukh and Raghav Rao who take on second chances in their life in the show.

Talking about her journey so far, the Engineer turned Actress, Shivangi Khedkar says “My family strongly believes that education plays a vital role and hence I took up computer science engineering. As I was pursuing my degree in engineering, I began to realize that my passion lies in acting and decided to take it up. My family was my biggest support and by God’s grace, I got my first opportunity in the Telugu industry. I feel privileged to now embark on a new journey in the Hindi Television industry with my upcoming show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.”

Versatile actor Sai Ketan Rao talks about his life-changing moment, from being an Engineer to an Actor, he says “As much as I loved to study, I always knew I had the craft of being an actor instilled in me. While I was pursuing my engineering degree, my passion for acting only grew and from that day onwards I just knew I had to give it a shot and in turn, it was successful. I began shooting for TV shows and films in Telugu and then went on to branch out. I always believe in experimenting as language was not a barrier for me. I hope and pray that the audience will love this new avatar of Raghav Rao in my upcoming Hindi TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.”

Produced by ace TV producer Sandiip Sikcand, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is all set to premiere on Monday, 15th February. The show also features popular actors like Milind Phatak, Asmita Khatkhate, Rutuja Sawant, Priyanka Dhavale, Sayli Salunkhe, Himanshu Bamezai, Karan Manocha, Ragini Shah, Tilakraj Joshi, Krishna Kaourav, and Sarika Raghawa in pivotal roles.

