11 romantic movies and series to watch with your significant others on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and to help celebrate this beautiful day, here’s a special selection of romance- themed audiobooks, movies, and shows. From cheesy rom-coms to tear-jerking tragedies, this is the perfect list to binge with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

The Last Boy To Fall In Love

Written by one of India’s most renowned authors, Durjoy Datta, The Last Boy to Fall in Love is a unique story of two lovers Erika and Amartya who find love amidst an apocalypse. The audiobook is available in English as well as Hindi. The English version is narrated by Rasika Duggal & Sikandar Kher (English version) while the Hindi version is narrated by Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dave.

Bridgerton: The Duke and I

Written by popular romance author, Julia Quinn, Bridgerton: The Duke and I is a historical romance between Duke Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton. Simon and Daphne devise an elaborate ruse to keep Simon free from marriage-minded society mothers, but as their relationship grows it is hard to remember that their courtship is a sham.

Falling In Love Again

Suffused with warmth and passion, the stories in Falling in Love Again, showcase the myriad variations of romantic love – fleeting, intimate, joyous, heartbreaking. Featuring classic stories by Ruskin Bond, this stirring collection captures the range of feelings that are indubitably part of the infinite spectrum of love.

Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said

The new audio adaptation of Permanent Roommates explores the beautiful yet unpredictable journey of Mikesh and Tanya living together for the first time. While they’re excited to share their home together, this journey has many highs, lows and bittersweet experiences as they learn each other’s habits.

Piya Milan Chowk

Piya Milan Chowk, written by renowned author Divya Prakash Dubey, gives listeners a taste of the various shades of love. It talks about the places where lovers discreetly meet and you will find yourself pondering upon the relatability of your experiences to the stories.

Hum Tum



Karan (Saif Ali Khan) is a cartoonist. His characters Hum and Tum reflect the strange love-hate relationship between men and women. Rhea (Rani Mukerji) is a sensitive, self-confident girl. Initially, they have very little in common. As life would have it, their paths keep crossing and over the course of a decade, their relationship evolves, from hate to mutual respect, friendship, and finally love.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

At forty-something, straight-laced Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the dream—good job, nice house, great kids and marriage to his high school sweetheart. But when Cal learns that his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore) has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his "perfect" life quickly unravels. Worse, in today's single world, Cal, who hasn't dated in decades, stands out as the epitome of un-smooth.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down. From New York Times Bestselling Author, Jenny Han, the film adaption of the popular YA novel stars actress Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film series also includes two sequels: To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever (releasing on February 12, 2021).

The Kissing Booth

When teenager Elle's first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend. Starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney. Enjoy the sequel as well: The Kissing Booth 2.

The Perfect Date

To earn money for college, a high schooler launches an app offering his services as a fake date. But when real feelings emerge, things get complicated. Starring Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, and Camila Mendes.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

Soft-spoken Jai and spitfire beauty Aditi couldn't be more different — but their family and friends know that they're a perfect match.

So, grab your significant other and tune into these stories for a cozy night in.

