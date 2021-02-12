Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee labels Paras Chhabra as a sadist after he declares Rubina Dilaik as the winner

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen losing her cool over her supported Paras Chhabra. With no shortage of drama on Bigg Boss 14, the viewers are getting some massive content from the contestants these days considering that there are only a few more days left for the finale. In yesterday’s ticket to finale task, Paras Chhabra who was the judge was seen declaring Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task, leaving Devoleena Bhattacharjee furious.
Rubina Dilaik’s win helped Nikki Tamboli become the first finalist of the season.
Also Read: Here’s how Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 with Rubina Dilaik’s help
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply