Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty driving mini car on the sets of Cirkus

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are shooting for Cirkus in full swing for a few months now! Bollywood Hungama was first to break the news that the duo was teaming up for an out and out entertainer after their 2018 blockbuster film, Simmba and Ranveer’s stint in Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. We also revealed that Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez have been roped into as the leading ladies! The film’s shooting commenced in November 2020. It seems like the cast is enjoying their time to the fullest!

On Friday, Ranveer Singh shared a video on Instagram as multiple vintage cars were lined up. The filmmaker was seen driving a mini car on the sets of the film as Ranveer was heard laughing. He says “most serious cast stunt director in the country” as Rohit drives the car. He captioned the post, “Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty.”

Ranveer Singh will be starring in a double role as the story is about a pair of identical twins who are separated at birth. Both of his characters will have attendants played by Varun Sharma. The four of them will eventually cross paths leading to a classic case of mistaken identity and confusion. The film is Rohit Shetty's take on the classic play, The Comedy of Errors.

After the massive success of Simmba and appearing in Sooryavanshi, Cirkus will mark the third outing of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. The film features an eclectic star cast which includes Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, VrajeshHirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

T-Series presents in association with Reliance Entertainment, Cirkus, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

