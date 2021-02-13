Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan confronts Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya for criticising Rakhi Sawant over Rs 14 lakh task

Bigg Boss 14 is nearing its final episode; Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have become the first two contestants to save their spot for the final round of the long running reality television show. In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka vaar, Salman Khan will be seen scolding Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni for criticizing Rakhi Sawant's choice to save herself while sacrificing the money. Salman even called Aly rude for portraying Jasmin Bhasin in a bad light.

In the promotional video for Saturday's episode, Salman is heard telling Aly, “Aly aapse puch ke to fayda hi nahi hai kyuki aapki wahi rai hogi na Jasmin, jo Rahul ki hai. Hai na (It is useless to ask anything Aly. Your opinions will be the same as Rahul, for Jasmin)”

He then turns to Rahul and says, “Rakhi ne aisa kya kar diya, Rahul, ki aap aur Aly uske upar buri tarah tut gae (What did Rakhi do to attract your and Aly’s wrath)?” Responding to Salman about their behaviour towards Rakhi, Aly said, "Ekdum amount dekh ke aisa hil gaya (I was shocked to see the amount).” In Friday’s task Rakhi opted to give up on Rs. 14 lakhs to save her spot in the finale. However, this also meant that 14 lakhs will be deducted from the winning prize money.

“Jitna aapka haq hai, utna hi Rakhi ka haq hai. Shayad Rakhi hi jeete (Rakhi has equal right to the prize money, who knows, maybe she’ll win the show)!” says Salman.

After this Rahul yells at Rakhi saying that she must tell Salman how she often says that she will not win the show. “Tu itne time se bol rahi hai mai to nahi jeetne wali. Ab sir bol rahe hai to baat kyu maan rahi ho? Abhi bolo na, hum galat dikhte hain na (You have been saying you won’t win the show. Why do you not tell that to sir. We look like we are in the wrong)

To this, Salman questions Rahul's behaviour and says, "Why are you screaming at her, you don’t want to win? Is conversation se lag raha hai aap jeet chuke ho aur Rakhi ke paas apke 14 lakh hain (It seems like you have won and Rakhi owes you ₹14 lakh)!” Rahul denies what Salman says and then Rakhi cries and says that they all behave the same with her always.

Jasmin Bhasin who recently returned to the house is often seen getting dismissed by Aly Goni. The host Salman who noticed this confronts Aly about the same. "Aly apke paas ek genuine supporter hai, jo apko sahi rasta dikha rahi hai khud ki image ki chinta kiye bagair. Lekin aap usko baar baar chup kara dete ho. ‘Jasmin, you are not a contestant’. Tujhe kyu chul hai’ . Is baar kisine jasmine ko galat dikhaya hai to wo aap ho Aly (Aly you have a genuine supporter who shows you the right path without worrying about her own image, but you ask her to stay silent. If someone showed her in a bad light this time, it was you Aly)."

To this Aly says, "Kya ho raha hai, I am losing it pata nahi kyu para bahut badh raha hai (What is happening is, I am losing it. I have no clue why this is happening but it is only increasing)." Salman interrupts and tells him, "Tum rude ho (You are rude)!"

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s entry into the finale brings down winning prize money to Rs 36 lakhs

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results