Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee exits from the game

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a few weeks back to play for Eijaz Khan who had to leave the house owing to prior work commitments. Going by Devoleena's recent Twitter activity, one can say that she has left the house. However, it is not clear whether she has been voted out or Eijaz has returned to the show.

On Saturday's episode, Paras Chhabra who had entered the house as Devoleena’s connection revealed why he would never support her. After the episode was aired, Devoleena tweeted, "One should actually understand the meaning of #supporter. Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit. Support karna nahi tha toh anna hi nahi chahiye tha. Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega (He is a black spot in the name of a supporter. Chameleon! If he did not want to support, he should have avoided coming on the show! He won't be praised for dirty actions.).. #BB14."

One should actually understand the meaning of #supporter . Supporter k naam pe bhi kalaa daag ban gaya #girgit . Support karna nahi tha toh anna hi nahi cahiye tha.Gandi gandi harkatein karega toh tareefein thodi batorega.. #BB14

— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2021

On the show, Paras was heard saying, "Mai karunga isko support? Tweet marti thi mere liye! (Will I support her? She used to tweet against me).”

Meanwhile, Devoleena also tweeted in reply to a tweet by her close friend Rashami Desai. "love you and meet me soon now…Gossips hai mere paas (I have gossip),"she wrote.

????????love you and meet me soon now…Gossips hai mere paass????????????????‍♀????????‍♀ https://t.co/zdEgmBCcmH

— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2021

Devoleena also retweeted tweets where she was praised for her journey in Bigg Boss 14. However, there has been no official confirmation of her exit from the house as of yet.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s entry into the finale brings down winning prize money to Rs 36 lakhs

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results