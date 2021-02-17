Disha Parmar praises Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli, says, “I think Nikki in general is pretty hot”

Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 not only was seen making a mark, not only being the first confirmed contestant of the season but also being the first finalist of the season too. With her unspoken chemistry with Rahul Vaidya being one of the major topics of discussion, the netizens couldn’t help but ask Disha Parmar during her #AskDisha session about Nikki and Rahul’s pairing.

Nikki’s on-and-off friendship in the Bigg Boss 14 house is quite known and is something to watch out for. Her friendship with Rahul Vaidya too was appreciated by the viewers. Hence on a recent entry by fiancé Disha Parmar, who was questioned about Rahul and Nikki looking hot together, she reverted with a tweet stating, “I think Nikki in general is pretty hot.” As Disha was seen lauding Nikki and how!

I think Nikki in general is pretty hot! https://t.co/vGn7Ro8oI1

— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021

Disha’s recent visit to the Bigg Boss 14 house cleared all the rumours about her not accepting Rahul Vaidya’s proposal as she wished him good luck for the finale.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s proposal accepted by Disha Parmar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee walks out of the show as Eijaz Khan gets evicted

