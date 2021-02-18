Huge offer from OTT platform for Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai; Salman Khan refuses to budge

Salman Khan remains true to life when it comes to his words from his 2008 hit Wanted, “Ek baar jo commitment kar di toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta” He has decided to release his next film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai only in movie theatres. Apparently he has been offered obscene amounts of money by OTT platform to change his mind.

A source very close to the project tells me, “Salman Khan is Salman Khan. The digital platforms are dying to acquire RadheYour Most Wanted Bhai and his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which hasn’t even started shooting. But Salman is not in the mood to change his mind.”

Sources say Salman has been offered an unheard of amount for Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai by one of the leading digital platforms. “They are even agreeable to an OTT release some weeks after its theatrical release. But Salman is not obliging them,” the source reveals.

