Madhuri Dixit exudes royalty in shades of black Manish Malhotra attire for Dance Deewane

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s sheer elegance is unmatched! Her graceful spark makes us fall in love with her. The actress is back on the shoot schedule and is shooting for the new season of Dance Deewane.

The Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actress shared photographs which she wore for the Dance Deewane episode where she was seen flaunting her gorgeous black embroidery suit with has a strong lace detailing on it from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The actress was exemplifying grace in shades of black. We love how elegant she looked and was winning millions of hearts!

To complete the look, she accessorized with bangles and jhumkas. Her glowy makeup with low bun hairstyle is totally complimenting her outfit. She even got the matching stilettos heels. Her look is styled by Ami Patel. She even captioned the picture as, “Shades of black” and she received a huge amount of fan love in the comment section, even Manish Malhotra himself complimented her.

On the work front, Madhur Dixit will be seen as a judge with Dharmesh Yelande, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia from February 27 in the third season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

