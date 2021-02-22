“I was very excited to perform a Pahadi dance in the show”, says Pratibha Ranta of Qurbaan Hua

Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been consistently entertaining its audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Neel (Rajveer Singh) and Chahat (Pratibha Ranta). Both the characters have been keeping the viewers engaged at every point of the tale. The scintillating chemistry between Pratibha Ranta and actor Rajveer Singh has surely kept them hooked to the show.

With the upcoming sequence, viewers will get to see Pratibha Ranta who plays Chahat, dressed up as a Pahadi girl to perform a dance for her husband Neel. She shares her experience about wearing a Pahadi outfit and how she got responses from her Uttarakhand fans.

Talking about her experience, Pratibha said, “When I was told that I’ll be performing a Pahadi dance, I was extremely excited to pick it up as I always like to do something new. I’ve tried hip-hop & contemporary dance but never got a chance to try something traditional like a Pahadi Dance. I must say, this was truly one of the best dance sequences on this show and I loved it. The shot was very spontaneous & my feet couldn't stop once the music started. It just came out so naturally. Not only this, when I uploaded the video on my social media; the response was so overwhelming especially from my fans based in Uttarakhand. They loved it & thanked me for sharing their culture on a television show.”

She further added, “I was very happy with this response because I know that most of us may not be aware of the Pahadi culture, its dance form, festivals, food & attire as well but we were able to show it via this episode. Our show is mostly based on village life so whenever we do something so traditional, I feel the audience connects to it more. As an artist, you know you’ve done it right when you see that your audience is connected to your story. We also tried to incorporate the Pahadi outfit & came up with something very similar. The costume's main element called ‘Dhatu’ is a pride of a married woman and the ‘Nathni’ as well, these two are the main highlights of our outfits. The jewelry used here is in silver as traditional Kashmiri’s prefer wearing silver. I have really enjoyed being a part of this whole sequence, it made me feel like visiting Shimla.”

