Suresh Raina reveals Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s secrets on Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV has been a pioneer and a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades and is all set to change the face of music reality shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV is all set to present audiences with the world’s first-ever music league championship, starting February 26th. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star and one fresh voice. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the 6 zonal teams.

Recently at the shoot of this mammoth music reality show, cricketer Suresh Raina was seen joining the Indian Pro Music League teams on shoot where he revealed quite a few fun facts about the Indian Cricket team and India’s favourite players. While speaking to the host Karan Wahi, when asked who is the best singer from the Indian Cricket team, Raina revealed that Captain Virat Kohli is quite talented that way and has a great voice and that indeed the captain of Indian Cricket Team is the best singer amongst the bunch. Not just that, Suresh also spilled the beans on how Sachin Tendulkar’ favourite green room song to sing is Bappi Lahiri’s iconic number ‘Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar’.

Also Read: “This is the first time I am doing a show without Wajid”, reveals Sajid Khan at the shoot of Indian Pro Music League

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results