Suresh Raina reveals Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s secrets on Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV has been a pioneer and a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades and is all set to change the face of music reality shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League (IPML). In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV is all set to present audiences with the world’s first-ever music league championship, starting February 26th. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star and one fresh voice. The likes of Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the 6 zonal teams.
