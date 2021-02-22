Rubina Dilaik declared as the Winner of Bigg Boss 14!

Rubina Dilaik initially admitted that she had come on the show Bigg Boss 4 to give a chance to her marriage with Abhinav Shukla. From performing exceptionally well during the tasks to making us all cry with her heart-breaking confession of the truth of her marriage, Rubina Dilaik made her way in our hearts since day one. From her journey as a strong contender to being the perfect wife, Rubina Dilaik has come a long way from the first episode.
Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik!
