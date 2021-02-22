Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi to go in search of a missing girl in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Pratik Gandhi was the breakout star of 2020 with his performance in the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Taapsee, on the other hand has multiple projects in her hand and is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. The two actors have now teamed up for a new film.

Titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? the film will be directed by Arshad Syed and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house. Sharing the news, Pratik took to his social media handle and wrote, "Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride!#WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms

and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!"

— Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) February 22, 2021

Touted to be an investigative comedy, the film will be on floors soon. Director Arshad Syed has previously written Adaalat, Student of The Year 2 and Breathe: Into The Shadows. Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? will make Arshad's directorial debut.

The film is set in central India and will see Taapsee playing the role of a gutsy cop while Pratik will be essaying the role of a chauvinistic brat. He finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee's character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his.

When the two leads are forced to make this unlikely journey together, their divergent personalities hilariously clash, leading to volatile and unpredictable interactions that promise a battle of wits and an entertaining viewing experience.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “When Arshad narrated his charming and delightful screenplay to us, we instantly knew we just had to produce the film. We are especially excited to be working with Taapsee, who brings so much energy and exuberance to the screen, and Pratik, who blew us all away with his incredible performance in Scam! We are also very happy that Arshad, who is already known as a superb writer, will make his directorial debut with this film.”

Writer and director Arshad Syed shares, “I’m truly ecstatic about the opportunity of making my directorial debut on this project with Roy Kapur Films. I thank Sid for his faith in my vision for the film and am grateful to have fantastic actors like Taapsee and Pratik bringing the story to life.”

Taapsee Pannu shares that she is excited to collaborate with RKF and Pratik, “I loved the strong and thoroughly unique and entertaining character that Arshad had written for me – it is very exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam left a lasting impression on me!”

Pratik Gandhi says, “I feel truly privileged to be a part of this project and to be working with the stellar team of Taapsee, Arshad and Sid! I was looking to dive into something totally different after Scam and this role ticked all the boxes. I am sure it will be a fun ride ahead and I can't wait to start!”

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is set to go on the floors at the end of the year and is currently is in the process of locking the rest of the cast.

