Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set couple goals twinning in black during their dinner date

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has always been the eye candy couple. From the time they started out working together in Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela to their latest ventures, they've never failed to impress us with their work.

Last night, the couple stepped out for a dinner date at a Japanese restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai and met up with Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his Bollywood debut in Gully Boy and is currently working with Deepika Padukone.

The couple was twinning in black. Couple goals? Style goals? Everything was on point. Deepika and Ranveer were seen donning black sweatshirts and pants with black and white sneakers. They were perfectly twinning in monochrome looks for a casual date night.

Ranveer completed the look with a black cap and sunglasses. On the other hand, Deepika styled her look with a shoulder bag. She kept her makeup minimal with kohled eyes and her hair in a sleek bun. They were both seen walking hand in hand outside the restaurant making us all feel single and how!

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika have been very busy. They will be seen together in Kabir Khan's 83 which is based on the 1983 World Cup winning team. Ranveer and Deepika play Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the film. The film releases on June 4, 2021. Ranveer Singh has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus releasing this year as well.

Meanwhile, Deepika will star in Shakun Batra’s next and team up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial.

