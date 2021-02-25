Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon starrer Spider-Man 3 titled No Way Home, film releases on December 17, 2021

Spider-Man's next adventure finally gets a title. After much anticipation, the third installment in the franchise starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon the announcement was made on Wednesday.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a special appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. There are rumours that the movie delves into the multiverse connecting the different generations of Spider-Man films.
Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 is currently set for December 17, 2021 release.
