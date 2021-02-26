Ananya Panday spreads vibrant vibes in Palm Angels sweatshirt, carries Christian Dior tote worth over Rs. 2.59 lakhs

Ananya Panday has an impressive sense of style and her fashion sense is impeccable. From casual looks to full-fledged glam avatar, Ananya Panday always makes sure to engage her fans and surprise them with lovely clicks!
This afternoon, Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport dressed in a teal oversized sweatshirt dress. She wore a Palm Angels sweatshirt with a cute little teddy bear worth $657 (Rs. 48,685 approx).
She styled the comfy look with chunky pink and white sneakers and carried a Christian Dior book tote bag, This Christian Dior tote is a favourite amongst all the Bollywood celebs and it costs around $3500 which converts to approximately Rs.2.59 lakhs. She looked like a cutie in the oversized apparel.
