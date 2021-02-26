Sanya Malhotra celebrated her 29th birthday with family and close friends in Delhi; see pictures

Sanya Malhotra who is preparing for her upcoming film, Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey took time out of her busy schedule to be in her hometown, Delhi on the occasion of her birthday to celebrate the big day with her family and close friends.

A source close to the actress informed, "Sanya met her parents after almost five months because she was so busy with her film shoots back to back that she had no time to travel back home. Hence, on her birthday she decided to be with her family and friends in Delhi."

The source further added, "Her family had planned a surprise dinner for her where they kept a menu specially curated for her 29th birthday and all of Sanya's friends were there from Delhi. So it was some great quality time that she got to spend with her close ones after really long."

The actress even took to her social media to thank everyone wishing her on the special day. On the video she wrote, "Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday messages! I'm so grateful for all the love! Dil se bohot bohot shukriyaaaaa!

Sanya looked gorgeous in a wine-coloured dress and white sneakers as she posed happily with her family, friends and her dog too.

The actress treated her fans on her birthday with the teaser of her upcoming next, Pagglait. Currently prepping for Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey, Sanya will also be seen in Pagglait by Umesh Bisht as well as Meenakshi Sundereshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani.

