Abhishek Kapoor shares a BTS video from Kai Po Che!; calls Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao brothers for life

Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kai Po Che! which marked the Bollywood debut of late Sushant Singh Rajput completed 8 years of Kai Po Che! The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in lead roles. On Friday, Abhishek Kapoor shared an emotional video giving a glimpse at behind the scenes of the film.

He further called them brothers for life and wrote, “8yrs of #kaipoche – brothers for life” “The bond, the friendship was real #8yearsofkaipoche #kaipoche @itsSSR @RajkummarRao @TheAmitSadh “ he added.

A day ago, Abhishek shared a behind the scene video of the team shooting in Gujarat in 50 degrees. Sharing the video, Kapoor wrote, "Kai po che. Revisiting those days in Gujarat shooting #kaipoche in 50 degrees of relentless heat ..but the fire within kept us cool"

Kai Po Che! was based on a book written by Chetan Bhagat, The 3 Mistakes Of My Life. The film revolves around three friends who start an academy to train aspiring cricketers. But before they realise their goals, they experience an earthquake, an unstable political situation and communal riots.

