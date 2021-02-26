Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi attend puja at YRF before Tiger 3 starts shooting

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to roll from March 8 in Mumbai and the lead actors of the film attended the customary puja at YRF that happens before every film goes on the floor. Director Maneesh Sharma, who is helming this massive franchise now, also attended the puja and so did Emraan Hashmi who is playing the villain in this film.
An eyewitness reveals, “Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other’s films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the puja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too was a part of this puja.”
