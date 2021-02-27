George Clooney and Julia Roberts set to play divorced couple in upcoming romantic comedy Ticket To Paradise

Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reuniting after many years for an upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. The actors will essay the role of a divorced couple in the film. Ol Parker will direct for Universal Pictures as the production begins later this year!

According to Deadline, "Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago."

George Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures' Grant Heslov to serve as producers with Julia Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Sarah Harvey, and Deborah Balderstone will also serve as producers.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have worked together in Ocean's Eleven franchise and Money Monster, helmed by Jodie Foster

