Video: Johny Lever, Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever give a hilarious twist to the Don’t Rush Challenge

The Don't Rush challenge has almost everyone hooked on Instagram. Several people have been trying their own version of the challenge. Vicky Kaushal was among the first in Bollywood to participate in the Don't Rush challenge and had everyone gushing over him. But, now Johny Lever and his kids Jamie and Jesse have given a hilarious twist to the challenge.

The trio created their own Don't Touch Me challenge keeping in my mind the current pandemic situation. The video begins with Johny Lever removing his face mask and telling Jamie and Jesse not to touch him. They break into a dance with some hilarious expressions.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lever took to her social media handle to share the video. “Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam All thanks to Jesse’s hard work! & special thanks to @aaronkondru #donttouchmechallenge #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #instagramreels #reelsinstagram”, the caption read

Within a couple of hours of sharing the video, it crossed over 700k views and is being circulated on social media.

