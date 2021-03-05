Rakhi Sawant takes Salman Khan’s advice, posts a video of herself cleaning the house

Rakhi Sawant, who was the only challenger to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss 14, walked away from the house with a sum of Rs. 14 lakhs when offered to give up the title. Being one of the most entertaining contestants of the house, Rakhi Sawant had managed to leave us all in splits with her antics and stunts throughout her stay in the house.

In a recent video that she posted, she’s seen cleaning her house and doing her own chores as advised by Salman Khan himself. She is seen cleaning the utensils, making her own bed, sweeping and mopping her house in the video and credits the reality show and Salman Khan for helping her make it a habit. Take a look at her video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Rakhi Sawant had recently announced that her mother is undergoing cancer treatment and Sohail Khan came forward to provide help.

