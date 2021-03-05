Rashmika Mandanna gives the clap as she begins shooting for her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut in style with Mission Majnu. She will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika took to her social media handle to share a boomerang video of her giving the clap for a scene.

With a gleaming smile, Rashmika sitting in a clothing shop in a creamish salwar suit with bangles on her hands and has the clap in her hand in front of her face as she playfully gives the cue to begin the shot. She shared the video with the caption, "#MissionMajnu Day 1.. @sidmalhotra #RonnieScrewvala @man_on_ledge @garima_mehta612 @rsvpmovies @gbamedia_off #ShantanuBagchi @aseemarrora @sumit_batheja #ParveezShaikh @pashanjal @hasanainhooda"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Having starred in hit movies like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru her Bollywood debut movie puts her into a new genre altogether. With Mission Majnu, the audience has been waiting with a baited breath to witness Rashmika's magic in Hindi cinema too now.

