“Badshah is just like me,” says Shehnaaz Gill sharing her experience of working on the music video for Fly

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill may not have won the season, but she sure won millions of hearts with her presence on the show. Even after a year, she dominates a massive fan following on social media and has been a part of multiple music videos. Recently, she shot for Badshah’s music video titled 'Fly' in Kashmir. Gill had earlier also treated fans with stunning images of herself from the valley region.

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz Gill shared her experience of shooting in Kashmir for the music video. “We have shot the entire song in Gulmarg. The weather over there was so cold that we were freezing. I could not feel my body, it was that bad. Still all of us gave our best. Uchana, Badshah, me, our director, everyone put in a lot of hard work,” she said.

“After I came back home I felt sick and my neck was very stiff for a few days. I could not move it either to the left or right,” she added.

Further talking about working with Badshah, Shehnaaz said, “He is wonderful, very down to earth. It's not like I say this for everyone, but he was really down to earth. He treated us very well. Like some people tend to be reserved when they meet you for the first time. He is not like that. He is just like me. He talks a lot.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “After this song, fans will love Sidharth Shukla and me even more,”- Shehnaaz Gill on ‘Habit’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results