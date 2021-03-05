Kiara Advani’s bralette and skirt are perfect to float through summer heat

Kiara Advani is a gorgeous queen! She loves to try on new styles and keep upping her fashion game, each time she steps out! From slaying in casuals to breaking the glam-o-meter, she does it all!

Kiara Advani was spotted dressed in a floral summer dress. She was seen wearing a floral bralette with a frilly skirt of the same print from Resort 2021 collection of the Australian brand, Leo and Lin. The silk linen bralette is worth AU$ 399 (Rs. 22430.54 approx) and silk-pleated skirt AU$ 499 (Rs. 28,052 approx).

She looked absolutely gorgeous with dewy, fresh makeup and soft wavy hair. Kiara styled the look with nude heels with ankle straps. She accessorized her look with hoops from Misho Designs. Misho Designs is the brainchild of Suhani Parekh. Social Media went in a tizzy over Misho Designs – from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and Bollywood beauties, everyone is seen wearing Misho.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in their first film together in Shershaah. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.

