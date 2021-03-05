Kiara Advani’s bralette and skirt are perfect to float through summer heat

Kiara Advani is a gorgeous queen! She loves to try on new styles and keep upping her fashion game, each time she steps out! From slaying in casuals to breaking the glam-o-meter, she does it all!
Kiara Advani was spotted dressed in a floral summer dress. She was seen wearing a floral bralette with a frilly skirt of the same print from Resort 2021 collection of the Australian brand, Leo and Lin. The silk linen bralette is worth AU$ 399 (Rs. 22430.54 approx) and silk-pleated skirt AU$ 499 (Rs. 28,052 approx).
On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in their first film together in Shershaah. She will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.
