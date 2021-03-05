Hina Khan serves looks in printed monotone co-ord set with a blazer

Hina Khan often sets tongues wagging with her fashion and impeccable style. The actress is welcoming summer and already making noise with her style.

Ready for the heatwave, the actress was seen dressed in a floral attire. She was seen wearing a floral sweetheart neckline crop top, with a straight fit skirt and a blazer. Keeping with the monotone co-ord trend, this was a great look.

She kept her makeup dewy with bold eyes and nude lip. She keeps her tresses short and in waves. She uses minimal accessories with a chain and a small pendant. We love this fresh, cutesy look.

