Janhvi Kapoor looks alluring in sexy sequinned blouse and ivory chiffon saree during Roohi promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning actress who always leaves her fans hooked by her alluring looks! Currently, Janhvi is busy in the promotions of her upcoming movie Roohi which released on March 11.

Janhvi seen at Connaught Place in Delhi for the movie promotions. For the same, she wore a pretty ivory chiffon saree paired up with light golden sequinned blouse from Manish Malhotra's Taban 2020 collection. She added a simple pair of colourful earnings and a bangle-bracelet!

Janhvi decided to go for bright makeup with little hint of nude base. Her no look complete without highlighter which always adds a lot of gllw to her look! Her hair was perfectly voluminous with waves which made her look more elegant! Her look was styled by Mohit Rai.

You should definitely style your outfit like Janhvi Kapoor for your next traditional ot cocktail party because this look will add glamorous spark to your style!

