“We are all singers, the tag of female singer should be taken away,” says Shilpa Rao on Indian Pro Music League

Zee TV launched the world’s first-ever music league championship on February 26th, 2021. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Celebrated singers – Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.
At the shoot of an upcoming episode, the female singers made a very pertinent observation about the industry and spoke up about the change they believe we should all invest in, as a collective, rather than just celebrate one day in the entire year as 'Women's Day'.
With Women's Day around the corner, looks like the naari shakti of the show – Shilpa Rao, Neha Bhasin, Payal Dev, and Akriti Kakar are requesting a much-needed change. Apart from this serious conversation, the ladies came together and sang their hearts out as well, leaving everyone mesmerized with their fantastic performances.
