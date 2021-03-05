Nia Sharma running on the beach in a bikini is giving fans the Baywatch vibes;watch

With her latest Instagram post, actress Nia Sharma has definitely got the temperature soaring on social media. She shared a BTS video from Jamia 2.0's shoot in Goa.

In the video shared by Nia, she is seen running on the beach in a bikini while flaunting her enviable curves. In the video, we can hear Lana Del Rey's 13 Beaches play in the background. She is running on the shore and captioned the post as, "13 Beaches".

Fans of the actress commented that the video gave them Baywatch vibes while she is running on the beach. Actor Sheban Azmi took to the comment section and wrote, "You and lana del rey's songs…as if they are sung for you @niasharma90 (sic)."

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starrer Jamai 2.0 Season 2 recently began streaming on ZEE5. The show is a spin-off of ZEE TVs Jamai Raja.

