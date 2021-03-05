Nia Sharma running on the beach in a bikini is giving fans the Baywatch vibes;watch

With her latest Instagram post, actress Nia Sharma has definitely got the temperature soaring on social media. She shared a BTS video from Jamia 2.0's shoot in Goa.
In the video shared by Nia, she is seen running on the beach in a bikini while flaunting her enviable curves. In the video, we can hear Lana Del Rey's 13 Beaches play in the background. She is running on the shore and captioned the post as, "13 Beaches".
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)
Meanwhile, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starrer Jamai 2.0 Season 2 recently began streaming on ZEE5. The show is a spin-off of ZEE TVs Jamai Raja.
