Swara Bhasker kick starts shoot for Jahaan Chaar Yaar; shares connection of shoot location with Tanu Weds Manu

Swara Bhasker is all set to fire the screen with her magnificent performance in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The talented beauty has started the shoot in Lucknow today.

11 Years after ‘Tanu weds Manu’ Swara Bhasker and producer Vinod Bachchans are back shooting in Lucknow. The 25 days schedule in nawabo ka shahar (Lucknow) is followed by 20 days schedule in Goa and never the less Swara is happy as well as excited for the reunion with producer Vinod.

Swara took to her social media handle to share pictures from the sets of the film. She also revealed the connection the shoot location has with Tanu Weds Manu. "SO happy to be working with @vinodbachchan Sir again after 11 years of shooting #TanuWedsManu. Co-incidentally in the same city!Started shooting for #JahaanChaarYaar in Lucknow today. Directed by @kamalpandey723 Presented by @soundrya.production. Here's a glimpse from the first day of the shoot," she wrote.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a Soundrya Productions film, produced by Vinod Bachchan, directed by Kamal Pandey, stars Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij, and Pooja Chopra.

