This article was last updated on August 28, 2025

Nvidia has not yet sold chips under remarkable deal with White House

The American chip designer Nvidia expects not to sell special H20 chips in China in the coming months, despite a remarkable deal with the White House to make that possible. In exchange for permission to send the chips to China, it was announced last month that Nvidia would transfer 15 percent of sales to the US state treasury.

The United States has stopped the sale of the H20 chips to Chinese customers since April. It is feared that China could thus reach a military and technological benefit. In July it was announced that Nvidia could still export the chips to China.

In practice it has not happened yet. Nvidia says that the company has not sent H20 chips to customers in China in recent months. Also for the coming months, Nvidia expects no H20 chips to be shipped to China.

Scheme not yet laid down

“Since the end of July, the US government has been watching licenses to be able to sell the H20 chips to Chinese customers,” says Nvidia’s financial director Colette Kress at the presentation of the quarterly figures. She says that the approval has been granted for a number of Chinese customers, but that Nvidia has not yet delivered chips.

That is because the US government has not yet officially recorded the 15 percent handing over, says Kress. Nvidia sold the H20 chips to customers in other countries, although the chip is specifically designed for the Chinese market.

According to American media, the Chinese authorities are also on Chinese companies not to buy the H20 chips. The purchase is not forbidden, but it is “a kind of politically incorrect” to do, a Chinese data center manager recently told the Financial Times.

According to Kress, the company can sell H20 chips for 2 to 5 billion dollars in the coming three months, depending on the political circumstances.

Most valuable company in the world

Nvidia is the most valuable listed company in the world: all shares together are worth more than $ 4360 billion. The company’s chips are needed for the development of artificial intelligence, so that the company has a enormous growth Goed through.

Because Nvidia’s chips are widely used in data centers, the company is growing and makes enormous profits. In the past six months, the company made a profit of more than $ 45 billion.

