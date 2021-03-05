Ananya Panday wraps Goa schedule of Liger, enjoys dinner with team

Ananya Panday who had been stationed in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming Pan-India film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda seems to have wrapped the city schedule.

Taking to her social media the actress shared a couple of pictures clicked after the wrap of the schedule. One of which read, "And that's a wrap for Goa". In another picture Ananya can be seen enjoying a dinner with her team of Liger.

A source close to the actress shared, "Ananya has been shooting for Liger for the past month and she had jetted off to Goa for a schedule too. After wrapping the shoot she went out for a dinner with her entire team of the film as a post-wrap celebration."

Starring opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, Liger will make her the youngest star to be seen in a Pan-India film. Besides Liger, Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

