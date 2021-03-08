Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo creates ad film for Unacademy’s campaign “The Greatest Lesson” with Sachin Tendulkar

Abhinay was one of the few filmmakers to make a path breaking cult film like Delhi Belly which was way ahead of its time and which unanimously won the hearts of both the critics and the audience. Once again the director has created another milestone by creating a new, ad campaign called ‘The Greatest Lesson’ for Unacademy, an e-learning website.
Known as ‘The God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar, who is a part of the campaign illustrates the relentless human spirit in its pursuit of excellence. The two-minute TVC showcases a nostalgic chapter of overcoming failure whilst maneuvering the ‘never give up’ spirit. The TVC also portrays a motivational lesson of silence, hardwork and perseverance contributing into achieving success. Further, the campaign also underlines the fact that failure should never be forgotten but embraced and utilized to work towards your goals.
Abhinay Deo, creator of the TVC, said “One seldom gets a chance to make a poignant film like the current “Unacademy” TVC which centers around the concept of not ever giving up in the face of adversity and victory will be yours.. and who better than the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar to be the face of such a strong message to the youth of today."
The efforts of the team have been applauded by notable cricketers like Virendra Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle, V.V.S Laxman along with renowned bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.
Meanwhile, Abhinay is gearing up for his next feature film Aankhen 2 with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply