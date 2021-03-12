Disha Patani or Manushi Chhillar – who aced Beyonce x ICY Park zipper monogram pants worth Rs. 10k better?

Nowadays, Bollywood beauties are crazy for athleisure style and it has become their go-to look for any meeting or dinner dates. We have spotted two B-Town stunners Disha Patani and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar donning the trendy zipper pants straight away from Beyonce x ICY PARK recent collection. Let us have a look who styled it better.

Back in February, Disha Patani was snapped by the paparazzi in the city for a dinner date with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, where the beauty was seen donning a brown printed monogram zipper closure baggy pants from Beyonce's ICY Park latest collection. She wore Adidas – ICY Park adorned with a matching colour bralette .The monogram brown pants is worth Rs. 10,000 approx ($130). She completed the casual look with brown-white sneakers and accessorised the attire with white choker and a bracelet. Disha went with a no makeup-makeup look and kept her hair all open.

Today, former Miss World Manushi Chillar shared few pictures of herself on her Instagram where she was seen acing the same zipper pants from Beyonce’s ICY park collection with Adidas. She paired it up with a leather corset style latex monogram bodysuit from ICY Park worth $70. The debutante will be promoting Beyonce’s signature fashion line ICY PARK x adidas in India. For the shoot of the same, she went with all curly hair open and kept her makeup all subtle with bronze base, blushed up cheeks lots of highlighter and nude lips. She accessorised the whole sassy look with brown heels, bucket monogram hat worth $55 and denim monogram jacket worth $200.

Who according to you, kicked off the look best?

