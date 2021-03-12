Disha Patani or Manushi Chhillar – who aced Beyonce x ICY Park zipper monogram pants worth Rs. 10k better?

Nowadays, Bollywood beauties are crazy for athleisure style and it has become their go-to look for any meeting or dinner dates. We have spotted two B-Town stunners Disha Patani and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar donning the trendy zipper pants straight away from Beyonce x ICY PARK recent collection. Let us have a look who styled it better.
Back in February, Disha Patani was snapped by the paparazzi in the city for a dinner date with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, where the beauty was seen donning a brown printed monogram zipper closure baggy pants from Beyonce's ICY Park latest collection. She wore Adidas – ICY Park adorned with a matching colour bralette .The monogram brown pants is worth Rs. 10,000 approx ($130). She completed the casual look with brown-white sneakers and accessorised the attire with white choker and a bracelet. Disha went with a no makeup-makeup look and kept her hair all open.
Who according to you, kicked off the look best?
