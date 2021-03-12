Shilpa Shetty sets major spring fashion goals in pink crop top and flowy skirt worth Rs. 20,000

Bollywood finest Shila Shetty Kundra is all set to judge the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter-4 and for the show she is making the heads turn with her gorgeous looks.

Recently, the actress took on Instagram where she shared few pictures of herself in a pink co-ord set featuring a white and pink zig zag skirt adorned with a wrap top with balloon sleevs worth Rs.20,000 by KoAi. The lady in pink completed her look with few bracelets, rings and pair of statement earrings.

She kept her makeup all bright with blushed up cheeks, soft pink eyeshadow and pink lips, and went with all wavy hair open down from the top. She captioned her pictures as ‘Today’s vibe : Pink Patterner’ and boy she was definitely looking beautiful in all pink ensemble.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon be seen in the film Nikamma, which will hit the cinema this year. This film will also be Shetty’s comeback after 14 years.

