Rajkummar Rao flaunts a chiselled body for Badhaai Do; says it was tough to gain muscles being a vegetarian

Rajkummar Rao will be seen as a cop in Junglee Pictures' Badhaai Do and his latest picture highlights his physical transformation – from a lean to muscular body. After sharing a glimpse of his work-in-progress muscular physique a few months ago for his highly-anticipated family entertainer, Badhaai Do, we have stumbled upon Rajkummar Rao’s latest picture that highlights his physical transformation.

Trust Rajkummar to do something different every time you see him on the big screen. The versatile actor is known to bring authenticity to his roles making it appear interesting and real. For his eagerly-awaited film, Badhaai Do, the actor has opted for a physical transformation for his character, as he plays a tough police officer at a Mahila Police Thana.

Talking about his prep for his character Shardul Thakur, Rajkummar shares, “When our director Harshvardhan told me that I needed to gain muscle definition for the role the only thought I had was I’ll have to give up on my food. It wasn’t easy at all but the excitement for the script is what made me do it. I started with working out well before the shoot commenced, I used to hit the gym every day for at least 2 hours including shoot days that went on for 12 hours.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

“Being a vegetarian, it was tough to gain all this muscle and I was always very sure that I never wanted to take any kind of steroids. I never skipped my workout and never cheated on my diet. I would stare at the food everyone else was having and I’d often say, 'last day pe I'll eat all the mithaai'. I’m very glad that Badhaai Do gave me this opportunity to change my physique completely. I can’t wait for people to watch our beautiful film,” the actor adds.

Junglee Pictures' Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap! Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do concludes its final shoot schedule

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results